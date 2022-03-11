Kamala Harris Criticised For Peals Of Laughter During Refugee Q&As With Poland President

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has been receiving flak for laughing off a question related to the refugee crisis due to Russia's invasion while addressing a press conference in Poland's capital city Warsaw on Thursday.

When asked about the refugee crisis, Harris first looked at Polish President Andrzej Duda and said, "A friend in need is a friend indeed" before laughing for several seconds.

Duda then confirmed that he had asked the US Vice President to help speed up the consular process so that Ukrainian refugees could stay with the family they have in the United States.

After him, Harris said that the two leaders had discussed the burden on Poland due to the stream of refugees, but did not answer if America will take in a certain number of refugees.

Harris' improper laughter has met with widespread criticism. Former Donald Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos said, "Kamala Harris has been very consistent during her live remarks with Poland’s leader. She is awkwardly laughing. Again."

Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, a Ukrainian born Republican, also slammed Harris. "Harris, this is a very serious situation requiring action, not a laughing matter."

Notably, this is not the first time Harris courted controversy for laughing during inappropriate moments. After Biden administration's botched withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in August last year, Harris cut off reporters, asking questions by laughing and saying, "Hold on, hold on - slow down everybody."

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's invasion of Ukraine which started on February 24 has forced over 2.3 million people to flee the war-hit country as others try to seek refuge in subway stations, basements and underground shelters.

On Friday, Russia tried to push its offensive westward with authorities in Ukraine claiming that airstrikes hit two cities that had been far from Russia’s prime targets elsewhere.

Western countries have been largely united in penalising Russia economically. US President Joe Biden on Friday announced his decision to revoke Russia's 'permanent normal trade relations' status.

