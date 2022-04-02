Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday said that the United States is not seeking a regime change in Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. In an interview with MSNBC, she made it "very clear" that "The US is not into regime change. And that is not our policy. Period."

During his Poland trip, President Joe Biden said that Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power. At the end of his speech in Poland's capital Warsaw, Biden had said, "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

Later, a White House official asserted that Biden was “not discussing Putin’s power in Russia or regime change.” The official said Us President’s point was that “Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region.”

'We are not into regime change': Harris

During an interview with MSNBC's Joy Reid, Harrish initially dodged the question on Biden's remarks, stating how "serious consequence" the administration votes to place on Russia's aggression.

She said that hospitals and shelters are being bombed in Ukraine. "We are seeing...millions of people being displaced, potentially permanently, in a war that was instigated, unprovoked, unjustified, against a whole population of people."

When asked again whether Putin should remain, Harris said, "Listen, let me be very clear, let me be very clear," Harris replied. "We are not into regime change and that is not our policy. Period."

Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia Ukraine war has entered day 38 with both sides still continuing peace negotiations without any breakthroughs. In fact, Moscow has amplified its assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in Ukraine's east, which includes Mariupol.

The Ukrainian General Staff had reported that Russia is preparing a "Kherson People's Republic' in line with Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic. The Russian forces are also slowly moving towards the port city of Odesa and if they are able to capture it, then it will have significant repercussions on Ukraine as their imports and exports will suffer massively.