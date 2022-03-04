Karnataka BJP MLA Stirs Row Over Transporting Naveen's Body: 'Can Bring 8 People Instead'

In a shocking remark, Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad on Thursday, claimed that more students could be brought home rather than bringing back the body of medical student Naveen Gyanagoudar - who was killed in Kharkiv. Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Bellad highlighted the 'space constraints' in evacuation adding 'more space is needed to bring a dead body in the flight'. India has evacuated over 3000 nationals from war-torn Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia.

Bellad: 'More space required for dead body'

"We are trying (to evacuate), it is a battlefield. There is a war going on there. You all are showing on TV how is the situation there. It is difficult to bring back those who are alive. It is very tough to bring back a dead body. More space is needed to bring a dead body on the flight. In the place required for a dead body, eight persons could be accommodated and brought back. So there are these challenges, it will take more time to get," said Bellad when asked about transporting Naveen's body back home.

On Tuesday, an Indian student lost his life in the Russian shelling that took place in Ukraine's Kharkiv. The student, identified as Naveen Shekharappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University. As per reports, he came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment. After the matter came to light, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief interaction with the father of the deceased on a phone call, to extend his condolences. The family seeks return of Naveen's body. MEA has assured that efforts are underway to transport his body, while Russia's Ambassador to India Denis Alipov condoled Naveen's death.

Operation Ganga

Currently, India has flagged off Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, Over dozens of flights have taken of from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland including 3 Indian Airforce flights bringing back over 3000 Indian nationals - often welcomed by Union Ministers at various Indian airports. Indian Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju from Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and V.K Singh at Poland. PM Modi spoke to President Putin to ensure the safe removal of Indian citizens from the war zone - giving a 6-hour window to Indians to evacuate Kharkiv. As of date, Ukraine has lost 352 civilians including 14 children in the war against Russia.