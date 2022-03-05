As the Russia-Ukraine crisis entered its tenth day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai said that the government is trying to bring back the body of Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian student who lost his life in shelling in war-torn Ukraine. "An attempt to bring back Naveen's body is in progress," said Bommai.

The Karnataka CM further informed that the government of Karnataka has already spoken to the Indian Foreign Ministry and the Ukraine embassy regarding the same. He added that the Union government has already brought many people from Ukraine.

He said, "Several Kannadigas have been brought back from Ukraine. There is a situation in Kharkiv, Kyiv, that cannot be overcome. The embassy is also tracking down the trapped. We have also spoken to the Union Foreign Minister and the Embassy of Ukraine."

CM Bommai said that the Union Minister of Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be visiting the family of Naveen during his visit to the state for official work. The Karnataka CM further assured that the state government will be providing relief to the family members of Naveen.

"The Union Minister for Water Resources would attend the Southern States Regional Meeting on Water Resources Mission and then attend a farmer's meeting in Shikaripur and meet the father of Naveen who died in Ukraine at Ranibennur. The government has decided to provide relief to Naveen's family," he said

Naveen Shekharappa, 21, was a 4th-year MBBS student studying at Kharkiv National Medical University. He was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Following his tragic demise, Naveen's father requested the government to bring back the mortal remains of his son so his last rites could be performed.