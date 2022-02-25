Karnataka Govt Appoints Nodal Officer To Facilitate Safe Return Of Indians From Ukraine

As tensions mount in Indians in Ukraine after Russia launched an all-out invasion, the Karnataka government appointed a Nodal Officer to facilitate the safe movement of stranded people from Karnataka in Ukraine to their respective destinations. The Nodal Office is said to coordinate with MEA & Embassy of India, Kyiv, and provide support for the evacuation of stranded people from the state.

To facilitate the safe movement of stranded students/citizens from Karnataka in Ukraine, the state government has appointed Dr Manoj Rajan, IFS, Commissioner, as the Nodal Officer.

In a statement, the Karnataka Govt said that the Chief Minister’s Office and chief secretary are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy of India, Kyiv, to reach out to people/students from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine and provide all possible assistance.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, and Embassy of India, Kyiv, has opened 24/7 helplines for contact of distressed people.

All the stranded people are requested to follow time to time advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy of India, Kyiv.

MEA issues advisory to Indian nationals in Ukraine

As India aims to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, the Ministry of External Affairs has expanded its control room in Delhi and has made it operational on a 24x7 basis.It is learned that so far, the control room has fielded 980 calls and answered 850 emails.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed that in the past few weeks, about 4,000 of the estimated 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, managed to leave the country.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, February 24, Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports across Ukraine, shelling more than a dozen cities and towns, including outside of Kyiv. Russian troops at once moved across the Ukrainian border in multiple regions. They then landed in the port city of Odessa in the south and crossed the eastern border into Kharkiv, the second-largest city. The troops were then reported moving into an area north of Kyiv, advancing on Chernihiv, about 80 miles away.

A war situation erupted after Russia decided to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area.

(Image: PTI/ANI)