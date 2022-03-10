The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton have stood in solidarity with Ukraine ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-fledged military attack on the country. On Wednesday, March 9, the royals visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to meet with the members of the community who are working religiously to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn nation.

For their visit, Prince William and Kate Middleton pinned Ukrainian flags on their clothing to show their support to the country.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge support Ukraine

On Wednesday, the official Twitter page of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave a glimpse of their visit. The video shared also documented that the two brought homemade brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace for the volunteers. While sharing a joint statement on Twitter, they said, "Over the past two weeks, communities and organisations here in the UK have come together to provide vital support to Ukrainians here in Britain and across Europe."

Further sharing details of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, they added, "The Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London has become one of many hubs organising donations, material aid and supporting Ukrainians living locally. The work volunteers here are doing to ensure that help gets to where it is most needed is inspiring. So too is the incredible generosity of the British public. The Disasters Emergency Committee has already received over £132 million in donations, and continues to raise funds to support the essential humanitarian effort." Take a look at the tweet below:

Over the past two weeks, communities and organisations here in the UK have come together to provide vital support to Ukrainians here in Britain and across Europe. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/Smpt48X5og — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 9, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

In the latest update of the Russia-Ukraine War, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said, "Talks between the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Turkey and the Russian Federation on ending Russian aggression against Ukraine have commenced in Antaliya."

Meanwhile Toyota Motor Corp has provided massive relief to the war-torn country by donating up to $2.7 million for Ukraine. In addition, the firm will allow up to 40 paid hours a year per employee if they offer Ukrainian refugees temporary housing or if they provide language assistance for refugees.

Image: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal