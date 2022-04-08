Kazakhstan-based Altyn Bank To Help Russians Circumvent Western Sanctions Amid Ukraine War

In continued support to Russia amid the Ukraine war, Kazakhstan-based Altyn bank has decided to help Russian citizens circumvent western sanctions. Altyn Bank, whose main shareholder is China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited, will allow Russians to remotely issue virtual cards of Visa and Mastercard payment systems, bypassing the sanctions.

In early March, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express announced that they will suspend all operations in Russia in protest against the invasion of Ukraine.

Kazakhstan is one of the countries to abstain from voting on two UN resolutions condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Speaking of this decision, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi had said "abstaining is also a position that was outlined with taking into account Kazakhstan's national interests."

While in an interview with Euractiv news, the deputy chief of the Kazakh presidential office Timur Suleimenov, the deputy chief of the Kazakh presidential office had made it clear that Kazakhstan will continue its economic ties with Russia within the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to the National Interest magazine report, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has said that Kazakhstan had "a deep tradition of friendly relations with Ukraine" despite sharing a long border with Russia.

Western Sanctions on Russia

Big global accounting firms including Ernst & Young and Deloitte have pulled out of Russia in the latest corporate fallout over the invasion of Ukraine. The other so-called Big Four accounting firms, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers, have announced their exits from Russia

According to industry experts, the US banks are expecting that the global sanctions might not have a major impact on American bank businesses, given lenders have little exposure to the Russian economy.

Russia- Ukraine war

Sparking the biggest war on a European state since World War II, the Russia- Ukraine war entered day 44. Since the war started on February 24, several Ukrainian towns and cities have been destroyed beyond recognition, over 10 million people have been displaced, and hundreds of civilians have been killed.

According to the UN refugee agency, an estimated 3.2 million Ukrainian people have left for neighbouring countries since Putin's forces began military operations in the country.

In a recent update, as Russia intensifies its strikes on the south and east of the country, thousands of people are desperately trying to flee Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The Luhansk regional governor has predicted a larger Russian assault to come and so has urged civilians to “evacuate while it is safe".

(Image: Altyn bank/Facebook)