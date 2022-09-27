Kazakhstan To Extradite Russians If Declared Wanted For Evading Putin's Mobilisation Call

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Kazakhstan on Tuesday asserted that the country will extradite any Russian nationals declared ‘wanted’ for evading the military mobilization that was announced by President Putin on 21 September, reported EuroWeekly News. This comes as Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs had previously stated that about 98,000 Russians had entered the country and an estimated 64,000 had left since 21 September.

"Kazakhstan will extradite citizens wanted for evading mobilization to Russia if they are put on the international wanted list," said the head of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov.

Meanwhile, Kazakh President Tokayev spoke out about the influx of Russian refugees following Russia's partial military mobilisation. "A lot of people from Russia have been coming to us in recent days. Most of them are forced to leave because of the desperate situation. We must show concern for them and ensure their safety," he said.

Apart from Kazakhstan, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Germany, Nancy Faeser had offered to provide asylum to the Russians fleeing the military draft, in Germany. On the other hand, countries like Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Estonia announced the closure of their respective borders with Russia. As per the latest reports, even Finland is considering ceasing the traffic at its border with Russia after the Finnish border guard suggested the construction of a border fencing with Russia, a project that will cost millions of Euros.

Moscow Prosecutor’s Office warns anti-war protesters

The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office had earlier issued a warning of liability to the anti-war protestors for participating and calling on unauthorized mass events and protests after the Russian anti-war movement known as “Vesna” called for nationwide protests following the announcement of partial military mobilization by President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, a Russian human rights watchdog, OVD-Info had reported that at least 1,386 people had been arrested in 38 cities across Russia during the protests, mostly in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Moreover, reports suggested that the detainees were being handed over military enlistment letters at the police stations. Furthermore, a staunch crony of President Putin, Ramzan Kadyrov, had threatened to send the anti-war protesters to the war’s frontlines in Ukraine after dozens of women in Chechnya’s Grozny took to the streets to protest Putin’s declaration of the mobilization.