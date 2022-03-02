Kerala CM Seeks PM's Intervention To Build 'human Corridor' For Evacuation From Ukraine

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking his immediate intervention in the ongoing massive attack on Ukraine. In his latest letter to PM Modi, the Kerala CM urged him to hold talks with President Putin to set up a ‘human corridor’ for evacuation of Indian students trapped in the war-stricken Ukraine.

In his letter, CM Vijayan mentioned that several students from Kerala were stranded in the eastern cities of the conflict-hit Ukraine, where Russia had now launched an all-out invasion with their attacks intensified on residential areas too. Kerala CM further noted that students trapped in Kharkiv and Sumy and other eastern cities have ‘no clear directions on what they should do in the midst of the crisis.

Kerala CM urges PM Modi to ask Russia to build 'human corridor' for evacuation

Noting the woes of the trapped nationals, Vijayan in his letter mentioned that the evacuees were dealing with immense stress and panic since they were trapped in bunkers and had no access to food, water, or medication. On behalf of the parents of the trapped students, Kerala CM urged the Centre to enhance the supply of humanitarian aid, including food and water in Kyiv for Indian citizens.

“I now request your urgent personal intervention with the leadership of Russia to provide safe passage and create a humanitarian corridor for our students to come out of the war zone immediately. Urgent steps may also please be taken to get food and water to the people by the governments concerned by involving voluntary organizations including International Red Cross,” Pinarayi Vijayan wrote.

He alleged that the government’s evacuation efforts have been so far concentrated to the safer western areas, “The evacuation efforts have been focused on Kyiv and the relatively safe western Ukraine so far.”

The CPI(M) leader urged the government to also extend their services to thousands of nationals struck in war-hit Kharkiv, Sumy and eastern parts of Ukraine. “At the same time, war has intensified in the east. The cities of Kharkiv and Sumy are witnessing intense bombings and massive shelling. No clear directions have been issued to the students on what they should do amid this fighting. In panic and desperation, many students are trying to flee west on their own with considerable risk to their lives. Our students currently in bunkers are facing starvation as their supplies of water and food have run out,” he told PM Modi.

Besides, he also thanked the Union government for the safe return of 244 students of Kerala under Operation Ganga. “We are grateful for the efforts of the Union Government through 'Operation Ganga' as a result of which 244 students have returned to their homes in Kerala and more are on their way,” he added.