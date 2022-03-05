Kerala Man Rescued From Kyiv With Pregnant Wife Wants To Name Baby After Operation Ganga

A man from Kerala who was rescued from war-ravaged Ukraine along with his 9-month pregnant wife has decided to name his baby 'Ganga' after India's evacuation program.

Abhijit, his wife, and unborn twins were trapped in Kyiv amid the Russia-Ukraine war when they managed to move to safety with the help of the Indian embassy under Operation Ganga. The couple later reached Rzeszow in Poland and stayed in a shelter room set up by the Indian Embassy there.

"Will name my baby Ganga"

Interacting with ANI from the Poland-Ukraine border, Abhijit exuded happiness over his family's safe rescue from the onslaughts. His wife is currently admitted to Poland hospital for medical examination.

"My wife is hospitalized in Poland. She is nine months pregnant. The latest report from the hospital stated that my wife and babies are healthy and doing well in the hospital. My babies are expected to arrive by March 26 of this month and I have decided to name one of them 'Ganga' after the name of India's rescue operation," he said.

Abhijeet will be returning to India while his wife has to stay in the Poland hospital for her medical safety reasons.

'Didn't have to spend a single penny'

Abhijit shared that he ran a restaurant in Kyiv and was trapped in the war after which he was rescued from the country.

"I am running a small restaurant in Ukraine (Kyiv). I was trapped in Kyiv and with the help of officials, who are working under Operation Ganga, I was rescued and taken to Poland safely. I thank them and the Government of India," he said. Expressing happiness towards the efforts made by the Indian government, he said "I have not spent a single penny from Ukraine (Kyiv) to Poland (Rzeszow)."

India launched Operation Ganga to rescue Indian nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine. Later, the Indian Air Force pitched in for the rescue operations to augment the level of the rescue exercise. Operation Ganga is an ongoing operation by the Government to provide humanitarian assistance and to evacuate Indians amidst the ongoing military operation by Russia in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agency)