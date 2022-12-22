Key Highlights From Zelenskyy's Visit To US As Ukraine Prepares For Second Year At War

Amid the growing intensity of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a historic visit to Washington on Wednesday. This was the first international visit by the Ukrainian President, ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February. The recent visit by Zelesnkyy and his meeting with Biden were much talked about since many wonder what holds for the future of the Russia-Ukraine war.

During his visit, the Ukrainian President gave a very passionate speech at the US Capitol, which was well received by a standing ovation from the American leaders. The US has been an ardent supporter of Ukraine ever since Russia began invading Ukrainian territory. During his speech, the Ukrainian President thanked the Americans for their constant support of Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Here are some of the Key takeaways from Zelenskyy’s 10-hour visit to Washington.

Prospects for the end of the war

From the very beginning of the war, the Ukrainian president made it clear that he want “just peace”. Zelenskyy’s stance has made many of his western allies wonder what his long-term plan is with the war. The White House in the past made it clear that while it supports Ukraine in the war, it is also eying for a speedy resolution of the conflict which has been raging on for the last 10 months. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy clarified his stance once again. Intending to make no compromise, the Ukrainian president said, “For me as a president, 'just peace' is no compromises”. The Ukrainian President made it clear that Ukraine is not ready to give up any of its territory or sovereignty. The US President, on the other hand, stated that the ball is in Zelenskyy’s court. He exclaimed that it is up to Zelenskyy to “decide how he wants the war to end”.

Biden assures support to Zelenskyy for the long haul

While many expressed concern about the financial burdens the US is incurring as it keeps on providing aid worth millions to war-torn Ukraine. US President Joe Biden made it clear that he is in it for the long haul. During a press conference, Biden assured Zelenskyy that "you don’t have to worry. We are staying with Ukraine as long as Ukraine is there”. In the past, many republican leaders claimed that the White House should not take a “blank-check approach”, in their endeavour to support Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war. As the Republicans take over the house, it will be interesting to see how the Biden administration navigates through the complex situation in Congress, since the GOP has made it clear that America has no stake in the war, and hence the money should be used somewhere else instead.

Zelenskyy plays it safe in the tussle between Republicans and democrats

During his Wednesday visit, the Ukrainian President maintained a fine balance when it came to dealing with the representatives of both the Republican and Democratic parties. While most of the Republicans have been quite averse to the idea of America spending millions in the Russia-Ukraine war, Senior GOP leaders like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel and Michael McCaul, a member of the House of Foreign Affairs Committee have been ardent advocates for America’s continued support for Ukraine. During his speech at the Capitol, the Ukrainian President thanked the members of both parties, who visited the conflict-stricken Kyiv. Zelenskyy urged the United States government to take a “bipartisan” and “bicameral” approach toward the war. However, Zelenskyy’s recent visit didn’t impress many republicans as some chose to not stand during a standing ovation that followed after the Ukrainian leader's speech. According to The Hill, GOP leader Rep. Lauren Boebert remained seated while the Ukrainian President received a standing ovation from the House. Another Republican firebrand Rep. Thomas Massie decided to not attend the event. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I’m in DC but I will not be attending the speech of the Ukrainian lobbyist”.

I’m in DC but I will not be attending the speech of the Ukrainian lobbyist. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 22, 2022

‘We would like to get more Patriots': Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy arrived in Washington in a US Air Force jet. However, he only spent less than 10 hours in the country before he left for Ukraine. According to CBS News, ahead of the Ukrainian President’s visit, the Biden administration announced that it is sending nearly $2 Billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine. Along with this, the US has also sent the Patriotic air defense system, which the Zelenskyy has been requesting since the beginning of the war. However, on Wednesday, Zelenskyy asked for more aid stating that “we would like to get more Patriots," adding, “I'm sorry but we are in a war”.

‘Your money is not charity', Zelenskyy

During his passionate speech at the US Capitol Hill, the Ukrainian president asserted that the current American support is “not a charity”. "Your money is not charity," exclaimed Zelenskyy. He then went on to add, “It is an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way”. As of now, Washington has spent billions in providing humanitarian and military aid to Kyiv. The Ukrainian president also boasted about the “first joint victory” of the US and Ukraine. He said, "It gives me great pleasure to share our first joint victory: We defeated Russia in the minds of the world."

Zelenskyy presented Biden with a Ukrainian military medal

In a gesture to thank the US President, Zelenkyy honored Joe Biden with a medal from a Ukrainian soldier. According to The Independent, the Ukrainian soldier requested his medal to be given to “a very brave president”. Honoured by the gesture, Biden thanked his Ukrainian counterpart and said that the award was “undeserved, but much appreciated”. In return, the US president pledged to give the Ukrainian soldier a command coin from the U.S. battlefield in Iraq. The gesture from Biden is close to his heart since it was the Iraqi battlefield where the US President’s son Beau had fought.

Zelenskyy blamed Iran for ‘aiding’ Russia’s ‘genocidal policy’

During his speech at Capitol Hill, the Ukrainian President labelled Iran as “terrorist” for helping the Russian attacks against Ukraine. In his Wednesday speech, Zelenskyy said, “Russia found an ally in this genocidal policy — Iran." According to the Arab News, the Ukrainian President urged the US representatives to act on the growing closeness between Moscow and Tehran. “Iranian deadly drones sent to Russia in the hundreds became a threat to our critical infrastructure. That is how one terrorist has found the other," he asserted.

Hence, the Ukrainian President’s historic visit to Washington was filled with several eventful moments. It will be interesting to see how the recent visit will impact the future of the Russia-Ukraine war. A crucial factor that one will be on the lookout for is how many challenges the Biden administration will face domestically as the US president intends to continue its support to Ukraine.