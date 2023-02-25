Key Putin Ally Belarusian President Lukashenko Announces Visit To China, Set To Meet Xi

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on Friday, announced that he would be visiting China on a state visit from February 28 to March 2. This meeting comes against the backdrop of Russia's invasion in Ukraine entering its second year, a war that Lukashenko has staunchly supported. Lukashenko last got the opportunity to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in September 2022 when the leaders adopted "a joint declaration to take relations to a new level - an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership".

"The focus will be on the development of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, the implementation of joint large-scale projects, interaction in the political sphere, and response to the most acute challenges in the current international situation," said the Belarusian president's office. It is expected that following the talks, a large package of documents on the development of relations in key areas will be signed.



While in Beijing, Lukashenko will also hold a series of meetings with top officials of the PRC, the leadership of leading Chinese corporations. Earlier, it was reported that Lukashenko planned an official visit to Tehran in March, reported Pravda Ukraine. Belarus has played the role of a key ally of Moscow's war in Kyiv as it has allowed its territory to be used by Russia as launch pads for strikes in Ukraine.

China's proposed peace plan for Russia-Ukraine conflict

On February 24, the first war anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China proposed a 12-point peace plan. The plan released by China's Foreign Ministry mainly reiterated long-held positions, and analysts said Beijing would be an unlikely broker.

It called for the “sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all countries” to be respected, but did not say what would happen to the territory Russia has occupied since the invasion. It also called for an end to “unilateral” sanctions on Russia, indirectly criticised the expansion of the NATO alliance, and condemned threats of nuclear force.

The 12-point paper also urged measures to prevent attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, keep nuclear facilities safe, establish humanitarian corridors for civilians, and ensure the export of grain. It called for an end to the “Cold War mentality” — China's standard term for what it regards as US hegemony, and the maintenance of alliances such as NATO.

“Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis,” the proposal said. It offered no details on what form talks should take but said “China will continue to play a constructive role in this regard.” The proposal comes as US-China relations have hit a historic low over Taiwan, disputes over trade and technology, human rights, and China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea.