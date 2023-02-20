Key Takeaways From Biden's 1st Kyiv Visit Since Invasion As He Holds Talks With Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden, on Monday, Feb. 20 made a surprise and unannounced visit to war-torn Ukraine under the provision of tight security in a show of America's "unwavering" support for the Ukrainian people. Biden's visit comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and days before Russia's invading troops are expected to launch a major spring offensive with mobilized troops. His visit also coincided with the Ukrainian revolution of 2014.

Biden reached Kyiv in the early Monday morning hours after he boarded the Air Force One that departed Joint Base Andrews. He then took an hours-long train ride from the Polish border. As he was seen honouring the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at St. Michael's Cathedral's wall of remembrance, sounds of air raid sirens resonated all across Kyiv.

Biden's arrival

Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv at around 8 a.m. local time.

He was accompanied by a delegation involving US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley Dillon, and personal aide Annie Tomasini.

His motorcade arrived at Mariinsky Palace. As he got down, Biden was greeted at the entrance by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and his wife, the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

“It’s good to be back in Kyiv,” Biden said, as he arrived. He was welcomed by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

“Thank you for coming,” Zelenskyy reportedly told Biden as the two counterparts shook hand. “More importantly, how are the children?” Biden asked the Ukrainian leader, adding: “It’s amazing to see you.”

Both the leaders headed to St. Michael's Cathedral in the capital amid the air-raid sirens where the US President honoured the fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

The POTUS said that it was his eighth visit to Kyiv, all previous being the time that he served as the Vice President under the Obama administration, and as the Senator. “Each time more significant,” Biden noted. He visited Kyiv six times previously as vice president. His last visit was in January 2017.

Biden arrived to get a firsthand look of the consequences of the Russian offensive on the Ukrainian territories.

Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Biden’s visit was an “extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians”.

Biden and Zelenskyy hold talks

Biden sat for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv shortly after his arrival.

US is “here to stay.” “We’re not leaving,” Biden told Zelenskyy.

Biden told Zelenskyy that there is bipartisan support in Washington for Ukraine, adding: “For all the disagreement we have in our Congress on some issues, there is significant agreement on support for Ukraine." Further, he informed Zelenskyy that it is not just about freedom in Ukraine, "it’s about freedom of democracy at large."

Biden “reaffirmed unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity”, White House said in a statement.

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” the statement quoted Biden as saying.

Biden told Zelenskyy that he will announce additional sanctions against Russian elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine, later this week.

Zelenskyy on Telegram claimed that Biden spoke about “long-range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before." No details were unveiled by the US President about the kind of weaponry the Pentagon will supply in the new package.

Biden's speech alongside Zelenskyy in Kyiv

"Putin’s war of conquest is failing." “Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided,” Biden said. He added, that Putin “thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now.”

Biden derided Putin's war, saying that “he’s just been plain wrong." “One year later, the evidence is right here in this room. We stand here together," said US President.

Biden recalled his conversation with Zelenskyy during the start of the war, emphasizing that he had Ukraine's president had been taking note of the major military buildup on Ukraine's border a year ago.

Zelenskyy and I spoke by phone, claimed US commander in chief, adding that “Russian planes were in the air and tanks were going across your border.”

“You told me that you could hear explosions in the background,” Biden said. “I’ll never forget that," Biden said during the speech.

Biden noted that the world "was about to change,"as Russia invaded Ukraine. Zelenskyy, said Biden, told him over the phone to gather the leaders of the world. "Ask them to support Ukraine.”

“You said that you didn’t know when we’d be able to speak again. That dark night one year ago, the world was literally at the time bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Perhaps even the end of Ukraine," Biden said.

“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden declared. “The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you.” He added that Kyiv has “captured a part of my heart."

Zelenskyy's remark on Biden's visit

“This conversation brings us closer to victory,” Zelenskyy said, speaking alongside Biden.

"The results of this visit will surely be seen, and will surely have repercussions on the battlefield in liberating our territories,” he added.

Zelenskyy called Biden's surprise visit the "most important in the “history of the Ukraine-US relationship.”

“Ukrainians remember the focus, attention, the attitude that President Biden and the US have given to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

“I thank you for this level of US-Ukraine cooperation,” he noted, adding that he discussed about the delivery of more advanced Western weapons to Ukraine with Biden.

“The decision of the US on Abrams tanks has already presented a foundation for establishing a tank coalition and is of historic importance,” Zelenskyy said. “We’ve also talked about long-range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine – even though have not been supplied before," he added.

Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday during his visit to Poland and is expected to deliver a major speech to rally support for Ukraine.