Ukraine's soldiers discovered the bodies of 44 people trapped beneath a building in Kharkiv that Russia's military destroyed in March, according to an Ukrainian official. On May 10, Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov reported the discovery on social media, calling it "more proof" that Russia targeted civilians.

He did inform about the exact location of the five-storey structure that was demolished, but mentioned that it was in the Izium district. The finding came just days after Ukraine's "successful" counteroffensive effort in Kharkiv, which aimed to push Russian forces back to the country's border.

Synegubov claimed, "This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population!"

Further, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, Russian forces are being driven back in Kharkiv and are damaging bridges on their way out of the region. According to the ISW assessment, the demolished bridges reflect a "successful Ukrainian attack" and Russia's desire not to return to the area.

"Armies generally only destroy bridges if they have largely decided they will not attempt to cross the river in the other direction anytime soon; Russian forces are therefore unlikely to launch operations to retake the northeast outskirts of Kharkiv liberated by Ukrainian forces in the near future," the ISW report stated, according to Fox news.

According to the research group, Russia's weakening military and depleted resources could indicate an incapacity to defend the region. "Given the current rate of Ukrainian advances, Russian forces may be unable to prevent Ukrainian forces from reaching the Russian border, even with additional reinforcements," the ISW assessment concluded.

Russia-Ukraine War

The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered day 76, with no sign of a truce in sight. Ukraine claims Russian forces are invading the Azovstal steel complex in Mariupol, while the US says it has received "anecdotal indications" that some Russian troops in Ukraine are disobeying instructions. Biden also signed the Lend-Lease Act, which streamlines the sale of weaponry to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a large number of asylum seekers sought refuge in neighbouring European countries. Over 2 million refugees, the majority of whom were women, fled to Poland during the three-month-long conflict, according to Oxana Lytvynenko, a Ukrainian reproductive rights activist. Lytvynenko told The Guardian that refugees had no idea their reproductive healthcare services would be cut off as a result of Poland's strict abortion regulations.

