Kherson Administration Seeks To Join Russia Amid War; Kremlin Says 'residents Must Decide'

A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region said that the region's administration will request annexation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. On May 11, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy leader of the Russia-installed administration in Kherson, informed reporters that there are no intentions to establish a self-proclaimed "Kherson People's Republic" like those in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions. He did say, though, that there are preparations to ask Putin to annex it.

The Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti quoted Stremousov as saying, "The city of Kherson is Russia. There will be no [Kherson People’s Republic] on the territory of the Kherson region, there will be no referendums. It will be a decree based on an appeal from the Kherson regional leadership to the Russian president, and there will be a request to include the region into a proper region of the Russian Federation."

Taking control of Kherson, a southern Ukrainian city, and much of the surrounding region early in the war was undoubtedly Russia's most significant victory. Officials in Ukraine believe that Russia intends to hold a referendum in the region to proclaim independence, similar to that held in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 2014. Two days before invading Ukraine, Moscow recognised the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics and used this as a pretext to send soldiers to its former Soviet neighbour.

Kremlin responds saying, 'Residents of the Kherson region must decide'

The Russian Federation's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on May 11 that residents of the Kherson region must decide for themselves whether the region will become part of Russia, but, as in the case of Crimea, this issue must be properly verified, have a legal explanation, and be genuine.

He said, "Certainly, whether or not there should be such treatment, the residents of the Kherson region should still decide - this is the first thing. And the residents of the Kherson region should also determine their fate. Of course, this issue should be clearly and carefully verified and evaluated by lawyers and legal experts, because of course, such fateful decisions must have an absolutely clear legal background, legal justification, be absolutely legitimate, as was the case with Crimea."

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP