'Kherson Is Ours', Avers Zelenskyy As Ukraine Celebrates Russian Troops Withdrawal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on November 11 said that the country is taking back the key city, Kherson. After the Russian withdrawal from the city of Kherson was completed the Ukrainian President asserted, “Our people. Our Kherson. Today is a historic day. We are taking back Kherson.” He further updated that the special units of the armed forces were inside Kherson and other Ukrainian troops approached the city from the outskirts.

Highlighting that people of Kherson have been waiting and they never gave up on Ukraine, he affirmed that it will be the same in the cities "still waiting for us to take them back" as Russian agression continues.

A sigh of relief for Ukrainians

Happy and relieved residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the center of Kherson on November 11 after Russia withdrew from the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion in February. Russia mentioned that it withdrew 30,000 troops across the Dnipro River without losing a single soldier. Dozens of people cheered and chanted victory slogans in Kherson city's central square. This withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat of the war. Some residents wrapped themselves in Ukrainian flags and two men hoisted a female soldier on their shoulder. Some Ukrainians even wept with joy.

Ukraine's defense intelligence agency ordered that Kherson is now under Ukrainian control and the remaining Russian troops in the city have been asked to surrender to Kyiv's forces. Soon measures will be taken to make Kherson safe, particularly, removing a large number of landmines, said Zelenskyy.

The withdrawal by Russian troops marks a significant setback for Russia, as Kherson was the only key Ukrainian regional capital to fall into Russian hands since the invasion started. It is to mention that Kherson is also a strategic gateway to the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed illegally in 2014.

"Ukraine is gaining another important victory right now and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine will win," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry said it had adopted "defensive lines and positions" on the eastern bank of the river because Moscow hopes it will be able to do better in terms of supply and defence. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked by reporters if it was "humiliating" for Russia to withdraw to which he answered bluntly, "No".