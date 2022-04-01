After Russia attacked his city which lies in western Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn spoke exclusively to Republic TV on the current situation. While conceding that Russia's rocket had hit the city for the first time since the beginning of the invasion, he revealed that the number of casualties was minimum. Maintaining that Ukraine is ready to counter-attack, he sought military assistance from the West. Symchyshyn also made light of the Vladimir Putin regime's assertion that it would de-escalate around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Khmelnytskyi mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn remarked, "Starting from February 24, this is the first attack on our city Khmelnytskyi. Before that, the enemy attacked our region but it was about 40 km from the city. Now, it was a direct hit to the city of Khmelnytskyi. It was one of the industrial objects in the city. As our military said, one missile was destroyed."

"The second rocket successively hit the target- the city. But our people and utility companies worked very well on this issue and it resulted in minimum casualties for the city. There were casualties in the city but currently, an investigation is going on and we can't disclose this information," he added.

#RepublicExclusive | Mayor of Ukrainian city Khmelnytskyi Symchyshyn speaks to Republic as bombings intensify on Day 37 of Russia-Ukraine war



WATCH - https://t.co/TrMhvjN2Cp pic.twitter.com/esGNhaDsr8 — Republic (@republic) April 1, 2022

'We will be able to resist the war'

On this occasion, Symchyshyn also lambasted Russia for launching indiscriminate attacks irrespective of whether it is a civilian or military facility. He observed, "They just attack anything. They are basically setting a genocide of Ukrainians. They are hitting hospitals, kindergartens, schools, residential buildings- everything that can be possibly reached. But we don't have fear of this war. This war for us is holy, this is a war of victory. We fight for our families, our children, our loved ones and we will be victorious".

He elaborated, "But, of course, we understand that the enemy will continue these airstrikes and continue to destroy these residential and military facilities because the enemy doesn't have any traditions of war, any principles. This is an unconventional war for the enemy and we are ready for it. We are prepared. But of course, we need support and help from our Western colleagues- anti-aircraft weapons and anti-tank weapons. Once we received enough of these, we will be able to resist this war."

Explaining his role as a Mayor, Symchyshyn told Republic TV that the ambit of his work had expanded to helping the military, refugees and anyone else who requires assistance. Sending across a warning to Russia, he affirmed, "First of all, if the enemy decides to hit the Western regions of Ukraine, we are ready to meet the enemy and create hell for the enemy. We are ready to counterattack and to fight for our land. We don't believe the de-escalation (claim). Life taught us that don't trust Russians. They say something. This is a lie".