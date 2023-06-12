Putin's Russia Day: Isolated By The West, Embraced By N Korea's Kim Jong Un

Why you’re reading this: It's June 12. For Russia, it is the day of independence. For North Korea, it is an opportunity to support Moscow at a time when it gets isolated from the West due to its invasion of Ukraine.

3 things you need to know

Russia marks its National Day on June 12 each year, originally known as Russia Independence Day

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a heartfelt note to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Pyongyang has been a strong ally of Moscow since the latter launched its 'special military operation' against Ukraine last February

What did Kim Jong Un pen for Putin?

The North Korean leader sent greetings to the Russian president as Moscow celebrates the national holiday. According to the state media agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), he lauded the people of Russia and acknowledged the obstacles they have faced due to the ongoing war.

"I send warm congratulations to you, the government of the Russian Federation and the friendly Russian people on behalf of the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the entire Korean people on the occasion of the National Day of the Russian Federation," he wrote.

"The strong and resourceful people of Russia have long lived on the vast land creating the proud history and culture and covered the proud course of development demonstrating the dignity and might of the powerful country," he said, adding that Russia is experiencing a turning point, thanks to Putin's leadership.

Is Pyongyang supporting Moscow in the war?

It is, if the letter is to be believed. Kim Jong Un mentioned that justice in the conflict is certain to prevail and his people will "send full support and solidarity" to their Russian counterparts who are attempting to achieve what he calls a "sacred cause" to protect the sovereign rights, development and interests of Russia.

How are the ties between DPRK and Russia?

In the message, the Supreme Leader hailed the countries' bilateral ties and noted that the two countries had endured all the tests of time together, "generation after generation and century after century". Furthermore, Kim Jong Un vowed to always be willing to strategically cooperate with Putin to reach a bigger goal - building a strong nation and protecting global peace.