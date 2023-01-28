Kim Jong-Un's Sister Says Weapons Sent To Ukraine Will Be 'turned Into Scrap' By Russia

Outspoken sister of the authoritarian North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, on Friday, derided the United States and its European allies for sending the advanced battle tanks and weaponry to Ukraine to fight the Russian forces, saying that it will be turned "into scrap" on the battlefield. Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, also declared that North Korea will always "stand in the same trench" side by side with the Russian army, and the Russian people.

Kim Yo-jong sent dire warnings to Washington, saying that it is crossing a “red line” and escalating a “proxy war” aimed at destroying Russian forces, and defeating Russia's President Vladimir Putin, KCNA reported. She condemned the decision of supplying the Abrams tanks to Ukraine labelling it "a vile step."

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [DPRK] "will always be standing in one trench together with Russians and its armed forces who rose up to defend the honor and dignity of [their] state, sovereignty, and security of the country," asserted Kim Yo-jong.

'Imperialist coalition forces want to overpower Russian Army': Kim Jong Un's sister

Kim Jong-Un's sister berated the United States for supplying the advanced tank M1 Abrams to Ukraine, adding that such initiatives will not help Ukraine or change the outcome of the war. “I have no doubt that any armaments the US and the West are so proud of will be burned to cinders and turned into scrap before the unyielding fighting spirit and the might of the heroic army and the people of Russia,” Kim Yo-jong reportedly asserted. The latter also noted that no amount of effort of the "imperialist coalition forces" to overpower the Russian Army will yield desired results, as she hailed the "heroic spirit of the [Russian] army and people of Russia distinguished by fiery patriotism, resilience, and strong morale."

The North Korean dictator's sister maintained that Ukraine "is not a desert in the Middle East, where 20 years ago US tanks were free to take any liberty." She accused the United States of causing instability across several countries worldwide with its hegemonic agendas, saying if it wasn't for the US, "the world would become a brighter, safer, and more peaceful place." The Biden administration announced, earlier this week, that it will supply 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. This announcement was followed by Germany's agreement of sending at least 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kyiv from its Bundeswehr reserves, a move widely condemned by Russian officials owing to Berlin's role in World War II. Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, warned at the state presser that the tanks of Germany and Western countries will be "burned" by the Russian forces on Ukrainian soil. He also warned that the US and NATO are becoming "directly involved in the conflict" by pumping their weaponry in the conflict.