Kosovo PM Albin Kurti Says Russian Ally Serbia A 'threat To Regional Stability' Of Balkans

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Wednesday expressed concern over potential threats to the stability of the Western Balkans caused by Russia's closest ally, Serbia amid the Russia-Ukraine war which has entered Day 28. Kurti also condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions of launching a military operation against Ukraine and its destabilizing approach towards other neighbouring countries, including Moldova and Georgia.

Kurti said that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was a "Kremlin puppet imitating Russia" in his approach to the region. reported Exit News.

'Serbia threatens regional stability' says Kosovo PM Albin Kurti

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Kurti called Russia by its former name and referred to it as an octopus, with Moscow at its center and tentacles extending into Donbas, Crimea, Transnistria, and South Ossetia. "The Soviet Union has transformed into an octopus, with the Russian Federation at its centre and its tentacles extending into Donbas, Crimea, Transnistria, and South Ossetia." He further stated that "The former Yugoslavia is an octopus with Serbia at its center, a Serb entity in Bosnia, a Serbian [political] subject in Montenegro that doesn't recognise the independence of the country, and illegal structures in the north of Kosovo," Kurti stated, Exit News reported.

The Prime Minister spoke about the established policy of President Vucic to strengthen strategic ties with Moscow and said, "Serbia wants Europe's money and Russia's arms." Recalling the joint military drills by Russia, Serbia, and Belarus that was held last year in defiance of a NATO exercise in the Western Balkans, Kurti stated, "Last year, Kosovo attended the largest NATO exercise – Defender Europe 2021 – with 350 soldiers. Serbia instead participated alongside Russia and Belarus in the Slavic Shield 2021. " Citing rising instability across the region, Kurti expressed concern and urged the EU and NATO to prioritize the integration of Kosovo into both organizations. It is pertinent to mention here that Serbia has dismissed calls to impose sanctions on Russia, despite being a member of the EU. After the European Union pressured Serbia to sign a UN resolution against Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Vucic downplayed the signature and never publicly condemned Russia's actions.