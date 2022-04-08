Kramatorsk Attack: Donetsk Authorities Claim Death Toll Climbs To 50, Over 100 Injured

After the missile attack on Ukraine's Kramatorsk railway station sent shockwaves across the world, the Donetsk region's authorities confirmed on Friday that the death toll has now risen to 50 and over 100 left injured.

"At least 50 civilians were killed and more than a hundred received injured following a missile strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region," the local authorities said.

The attack was executed outside the station reportedly packed with thousands of people waiting for their trains to evacuate from the conflict-hit area, as recommended by the local authorities. Both Ukraine and Russia are blaming each other for the attack, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claiming it was a Tochka U missile launched by Russian forces, and the Russian Defence Ministry slamming the strike as Kyiv's "provocation."

Hours after the attack, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen described the attack as 'despicable' and offered her condolences to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The missile attack this morning on a train station used for evacuations of civilians in Ukraine is despicable.



I am appalled by the loss of life and I will offer personally my condolences to President @ZelenskyyUa



My thoughts are with the families of the victims. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 8, 2022

According to the visuals accessed by Republic TV, smoke was seen manifesting itself as a towering plume against the blue sky as several rockets hit the station one after the other. As the shelling intensified, chaos and commotion hit the residents who fled for cover in ad-hoc shelters. It is pertinent to note that a Tochka-U ballistic missile is usually launched mounted on a 6x6 truck. The projectile claims a range of 120 km. Ukraine reportedly possesses 90 Tochka-U missiles in its military arsenal.

Russian MoD Denies Involvement In Kramatorsk Attack

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry on Friday denied allegations that it launched a "missile attack on a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, which, according to local authorities, had killed at least 50 people. Russia has called Ukraine's claim about the missile strike a "provocation". In a statement, the Ministry of Defence noted that the Kyiv regime sought to derail the mass evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk and use them as a human shield. Moscow, meanwhile, claimed that it didn't conduct any strike mission on Friday in Kramatorsk. "Missile fragments which were found near the railway station were from the Tochka-U variety used by the Ukrainian armed forces," it said.