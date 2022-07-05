Kremlin Accuses Ukraine Of Deadly Cluster Bomb Attack On Russia 'prompted By West'

Russia has accused Ukraine of using the deadly cluster bombs at residential areas in Belgorod, that has claimed at least three lives of the civilians. While the West has been accusing Russia of "false flag", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova lambasted the Ukrainian military's assault that she described was "prompted by the West" and their continuous supply of the weapons that has prolonged the war. This single incident may prove to be an escalation of the war as the Kremlin asserted that the goal of the Kyiv regime was now to strike the Russian residential areas with unguided weapons.

The Biden administration had earlier been skeptical about providing Ukraine with long-range missile weapons capable of striking Russian territory but later changed its mind. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested for long-range weapons M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS multiple launch rocket systems to match Russia's fire power. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had stressed at a conference that Ukraine had given assurances that it will not use long-range weapons systems against targets on Russian territory that could escalate the war further. However, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that 11 apartment buildings and 39 houses were damaged as three missiles were fired from Ukraine, killing three civilians.

Russia threatens retaliation in an escalatory message

Moscow's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova said: "We understand that these actions of the regime in Kyiv were not only agreed upon with its western superintendents but were also most likely prompted by them. They do this to force us into striking back in a similar fashion so they can carry on hyping their anti-Russian hysteria."

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Belgorod region governor, told Russian press that all necessary medical assistance is being provided to the injured. "At the moment, there is information about three dead," he further informed. Zakharova threatened a retaliation, saying, "Those who have been acting in this fashion should be aware that they will have to pay a hefty price should these provocations continue." “I emphasise that this missile attack had been intentionally planned and was launched at the civilian population of Russian cities,” Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, meanwhile, said in a social media post.