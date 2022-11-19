Kremlin Accuses Ukrainian Armies Of Executing Russian war Prisoners, UN Orders Probe

As the war between Russia and Ukraine goes unabated, the Kremlin has now accused Ukrainian forces of killing more than 10 Russian war prisoners. The claim made by Russia came after footage of the incident circulated on social media platforms purporting to be from the frontline. According to The Guardian report, the footage showed a group of Russian soldiers coming out of an outbuilding on the grounds of a house with their hands above their heads before they were ordered to lie facedown and executed by armed Ukrainian soldiers.

Meanwhile, United Nations officials have called for a full-scale investigation of all reported human rights violations, including the reports of the execution of over 10 Russian prisoners of war (PoW) by the Ukrainian side, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

"We have called for all reported human rights violations by all sides in this conflict to be fully investigated and for there to be accountability," Haq said on Friday.

Kremlin accuses Ukrainian soldiers of executing Russian war prisoners in Donbas region

Notably, the footage of the incident captured by Ukrainian soldiers indicated that all the Russian war prisoners, including those in a prone position, were executed. At least 12 people have been reportedly killed near the village of Makiivka in the eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine, a part of the Donbas region.

The truth behind the footage was not immediately verified, but the Ukraine Defense Ministry did not respond to the accusation made by Russia. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Russia’s defence ministry stated that "this brutal murder of Russian servicemen is neither the first nor the only war crime." He went on to say that this is standard procedure in Ukrainian troops, is supported by the Ukrainian government, and is ignored by Western nations.

"This is a common practise in the Armed Forces of Ukraine that is actively supported by the Kyiv regime and blatantly ignored by its western patrons," he said.

Furthermore, the Russian defence ministry claimed that social media footage showed Ukrainian armies deliberately and methodically murdering at least 12 immobilised Russian servicemen by degenerate Ukrainian soldiers. It said that "the Ukrainian government would be held responsible for every prisoner tortured and killed."

Earlier, the UN said that it had spoken to Ukrainian war prisoners who are in Russian prisons, and they reported that Russian soldiers have visited them. Also, it said that they have come across documented cases of ill-treatment of Russian war prisoners under Ukraine's captivity.

Image: AP