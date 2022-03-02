General director of the Russian International Affairs Council, Andrey Kortunov, on Tuesday, labelled the Russian invasion of Ukraine as “embarrassing”.

In an interview, Kortunov told Sky News how he felt as he spoke about the fierce attacks that rocked the Ukrainian cities and Russian missiles that wounded and killed the civilians.

"Of course, I'm depressed, all of us are, It’s very embarrassing," Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Dr. Andrey Kortunov told Sky news.

'I was shocked..': Russian International Affairs Council, Andrey Kortunov

The Kremlin apologist stated that it is not afraid to defend Russia’s actions if he sees fit. “But not today, not after this invasion,” he said. "I was shocked because, for a long time, I thought that a military operation was not feasible. It was not plausible,” he said. Kortuniv stressed that it is essential Russia takes steps to end this war as soon as possible.

"My advice today, given the current situation on the ground, would be to turn a ceasefire into the top priority," he said. The Russian foreign policy specialist said, "We have to stop the conflict."

"To start with, we have to get to the negotiating table not just with Ukraine, but also with the West," he reiterated. Kortunov is on the panel of foreign policy experts who advise the Kremlin on key policies.

Russia’s foreign policy expert told Sky that he “does not understand the logic President Putin currently has, adding that it is out of his own rationale that justifies the actions that he made.

“It's hard for me to get into his thinking, what he really thought when he made this decision,” he stressed. "We tend to believe that the name of the game is developed, but I can imagine that some people around Mr. Putin believe that the name of the game is survival,” he iterated, speaking about the reason behind the military offensive. Kortunov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the West is out to topple him.