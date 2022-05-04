Kremlin Asserts Expense Of Russian Sanctions Will Be Paid By European Citizens Everyday

As the European Union has proposed a ban on all Russian oil imports by the end of the year, the spokesperson of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov voiced his concern about the situation. Peskov stated that Americans, Europeans and other countries are trying to inflict damage on Russia but, they must also pay a high price for these sanctions, claiming that European citizens will suffer due to these sanctions. As per the reports of RIA Novosti, he also said, "The cost of these sanctions for European citizens will increase every day."

Talking about the sanction’s consequences, the Kremlin spokesperson stated that the Kremlin is keeping an eye on the situation and that a range of measures is being considered to counter it. He said, "Discussions are going on. We are watching this, we are calculating a variety of options." When Peskov was asked about a new set of sanctions that would include restrictions on Russian oil imports, he said that this is a double-edged weapon, which is trying to inflict damage on Russia. He further said that the sanctions will hurt Europe.

Sixth package of sanctions

Earlier today, the European Union revealed a six package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that crude oil supplies would be phased out in six months and refined oil product imports would be phased out by the end of 2022. She also stated that the European Union will ban major Russian stations from broadcasting in the EU countries. She also said that teh EU will isolate Sberbank from the worldwide SWIFT system.

Putin signed a decree against "unfriendly countries"

In the meanwhile, on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending economic ties with sanctioned people from "unfriendly countries" on a list that will be made public soon. The decision was made in response to the unfriendly international law of the United States and foreign states and international organizations that joined it, which are aimed at illegally depriving and restricting Russian citizens' property rights. The decree also suggests that it will be illegal to export products and raw materials to "unfriendly" individuals and companies.

