Kremlin Asserts Meeting Between Putin, Zelenskyy Possible Only After 'written Agreement'

In a key development, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Sunday, April 3 stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky can have an in-person or a face-to-face meeting as demanded by the latter only if a written document in form of an agreement is signed. In an interview with the Russia-1 TV channel, Peskov reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not “ruled out” such a meeting, but has demanded certain conditions to be fulfilled in order to schedule the talks in the future. "No, Putin has never rejected (a possible meeting with Zelensky - TASS). Putin has never ruled out such a meeting and this meeting, yes, hypothetically it is possible," the Kremlin official told the Russian State-affiliated channel.

“It is necessary for a certain document to be generated by the two delegations,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Sunday said during televised remarks. Emphaszing that it is crucial for both the parties to adhere to certain terms and condition, he further continued, that Russia demands “not a set of ideas but a specific written document. Then the time will come for such a meeting.”

'Meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy remains a priority': Turkey

It is pertinent to mention here that Turkey, which has been mediating the efforts to broker a ceasefire between the two warring sides has been planning to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has been able to convince Ukraine to agree to some of Russia’s demands said that organizing such a meeting between the two leaders “remains a priority” for Ankara’s delegation. Erdogan also held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Putin and underlined that it is “important for the sides to act with common sense and maintain dialogue.”

Turkey wants to “crown its peaceful efforts by the organization of a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian Presidents, Putin and Zelensky," the Turkish presidential office said in a statement this week. At a previous address in his Dolmabahce office, Erdogan told Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul to benefit from the negotiation process and hold talks to reach a mutual consensus to end the hostilities.

“The conflict [in Ukraine] is very upsetting for us as your friend and neighbour. From the very beginning of the crisis, we have made sincere efforts at all levels and tried to meet the requirements of friendship, good neighbourliness, and laws,” Ankara’s leader stressed, hoping that his mediating efforts and the Istanbul meeting will yield a prospect of the ceasefire.