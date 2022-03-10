Following the suspension of Russia's membership from the Council of Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday announced that the nation would no longer partake in the sessions of the Council of Europe. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ministry asserted, referring to the sessions, that Russia does not want to keep putting up with “these subversive actions carried out by the collective West in line with the imposition of a 'rules-based order'” to substitute global law trampled by the United States and its 'satellites,' Sputnik reported.

In a statement, the ministry said, “Unfriendly to Russia, EU and NATO states, abusing their absolute majority in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE), continue destroying the Council as well as the common humanitarian and legal expanse in Europe". Moscow will not join in North Atlantic Treaty Organization or the European Union, as per the statement, turning "the oldest" European institution into another forum for "mantras about Western superiority and narcissism."

"Let them enjoy communicating with each other, without Russia," Sputnik reported, citing the ministry.

Russia slams Council of Europe for suspending Moscow's membership

Furthermore, these remarks from the ministry came after Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova slammed the Council of Europe for suspending Russia's membership on February 25 owing to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. She called the suspension "politicised," arguing that it showed the Council of Europe has effectively turned into an "obedient tool of the Western bloc and its satellites."

According to Sputnik, Zakharova said that those who have influenced and backed this erroneous choice will share full "responsibility for the destruction" of the continent's common legal and humanitarian framework, as well as the Council of Europe's inevitable negative repercussions.

Zakharova has even accused the international body of being "double standards," claiming that the Council of Europe has remained quiet for nearly eight years when people in Donbas were tormented by Ukraine, but has suddenly joined the "chorus of Russia's accusers," According to Russian state-run media RT world.

Meanwhile, following a request for aid from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the operation on February 24th with the goal of "demilitarizing and de-Nazifying Ukraine", Sputnik reported. Russia's Defense Ministry has consistently said that the nation's military forces are only using high-precision weaponry to attack Ukraine's military infrastructure and that the Ukrainian people are not in danger.

However, according to United Nations estimates, almost 516 civilians have died and 908 people have been wounded in Ukraine since Russia launched the war, with the actual toll believed to be far higher. Approximately 2.1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)