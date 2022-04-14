Russian President Vladimir Putin does not refuse to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but the grounds need to be prepared and there is no text for an agreement yet, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday as per RIA Novosti. Notably, Zelenskyy, speaking to Republic Media Network earlier this month said that he was ready to discuss the situation in Eastern Ukraine but only with Putin. A similar statement was also issued by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who had said that the meeting wasn't far off. "It all depends on the consent and position of the Russian leader," he had said.

“So far, in terms of substantive terms, there are no innovations on this subject regarding the meeting. We said that the president never refused such a meeting in principle, but appropriate conditions should be prepared for it, namely the text of the document. For now, there is something new to report here we can't do it for you," Peskov told reporters.

Zelenskyy warns against looming attack

This comes as Zelenskyy warned that an attack from Kremlin forces in the east is looming. It may be noted that right after holding dialogues in Istanbul and with Russia committing to withdraw forces from the foreign land, Zelenskyy had said that he will not believe Vladimir Putin's intentions until he sees developments for himself.

Ukrainian President said in his latest televised address, "Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state. They can use even more missiles against us, even more air bombs. But we are preparing for their actions. We will respond. We will be even more active in the international arena. We will be even more active in the information field."

It has been 50 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his special military operation saying that Kyiv threatened his country’s safety and security. During the past six weeks, there has been bloodshed that is now being compared to World War 2. Meanwhile, Russia's Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov warned that any attempts to slow down the military operation or to damage Russian contingents would be countered with utmost force. "We bring the Americans and other Westerners to the understanding that attempts to slow down our special operation, inflict maximum damage to Russian contingents and formations of the DPR/LPR (Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People's Republic) will be severely suppressed," the Russian official he said.

Image: AP