Kremlin Asserts Russia Is Too Big To Be Isolated; 'West & Europe Behaving Like Bandits'

Responding to the stringent economic sanctions imposed upon Moscow, Vladimir Putin's administration on Saturday alleged that the Western nations are behaving like bandits and Russia was too big to be isolated. According to reports, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that West was engaged in "economic banditry" against Russia. He further informed that Moscow would respond to the same.

Peskov noted that the world is much larger than just Europe and the United States and even more for a country as big as Russia. Peskov further added that a ban on Russian oil would hit the energy sector hard.

Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, in the shadow of "demilitarizing and denazifying" the neighbouring country. Following this, the West and Europe imposed multiple economic sanctions on Moscow, including the closure of airspace for Russian aircraft.

Global companies suspend operations in Russia after Ukraine invasion

The wave of global sanctions on Moscow could have devastating consequences for energy and grain importers considering Moscow is a leading exporter of grains and a major supplier of crude oil, metals, wood and plastics.

In the wake of the continuing invasion, more global companies are suspending operations in Russia, including Microsoft, Apple, Mercedes-Benz, BP, clothing retailer H&M, Volkswagen and furnishings store IKEA.

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about Russia's war in Ukraine

As war enter Day 10, a temporary ceasefire was declared in two areas- port city Mariupol and Volnovakha in a bid to evacuate civilians. However, reports also suggested that Russia violated the ceasefire and evacuation have been postponed.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin's military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country. However, a vast, miles-long Russian armoured column threatening Ukraine's capital remained stalled outside Kyiv.

1.45 Million people left Ukraine ever since the initiation of war, says UN

According to the UN migration agency, 1.45 million people have left the country since the start of the war. The International Organisation for Migration said that 7,87,300 refugees went to Poland, 228,700 fled to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.