Kremlin Claims Russian Missiles Destroyed Ammunitions Factory In Kyiv Amid Ravaging War

In a major development, Russia has claimed to have obliterated an ammunition factory near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday, informed that a “high precision” missile attack on an arms factory led to its destruction. “Overnight, high-precision air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunition factory near the town of Brovary in the Kyiv region,” Konashenkov told reporters.

As the battle for the sovereignty of Kyiv intensifies, both the warring sides are trying to claim more and more targets to boost the morale of their soldiers. Earlier this month, Maksym Marchenko, who serves as Governor of the Odesa region claimed that the Russian frigate Moskva was struck by two Neptune missiles launched by Ukrainian forces and suffered serious damage. However, the Kremlin has blatantly claimed that the blazes on the ship were driven by a fire accident. Nevertheless, Moscow later admitted that its missile cruiser was annihilated by Ukrainian troops.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have launched fresh attacks on the Ukrainian capital city. On Saturday, they hit another military factory in Kyiv. According to local media reports, smoke rose from the Darnytsky district in the southeast of the capital after what Moscow said were “high-precision long-range” strikes on the armaments plant. Many residential areas have also been destructed in the capital and its suburbs.

A nuclear war?

On February 24, Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered an unforeseen military operation in Ukraine, accusing the erstwhile Soviet state of threatening the safety and security of the Russian Federation. Parallelly, he also accused the Volodymyr Zelenskyy administration of clandestinely building a plutonium-based dirty bomb. It has been seven weeks since then and now, is a complete opposite narrative, Zelenskyy has warned the world against a potential Russian nuclear attack.

In the latest development, the UK Defense Ministry said that Russia still aims to make Ukraine abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and assert its dominance in the region. it said, "although offensive shifts to eastern Ukraine, Russia’s ultimate goal hasn't changed." The war that started in February entered day 53 on Sunday with no ceasefire in sight.

(Image: MajorGeneralIg1/Twitter/AP)

