Kremlin Concurs On Elon Musk & Vladimir Putin's Last Chat But Analyst Claims Otherwise

In a paid newsletter sent out to subscribers of the Eurasia group, political analyst Ian Bremmer claimed that he had a phone conversation with Elon Musk. In that phone conversation, according to Bremmer, Musk divulged to Bremmer that he had spoken with Putin before uploading his 'peace plan' on Twitter. The Kremlin has stated that such a conversation never happened, according to a report by the Russian news agency TASS. They added that Musk and Putin spoke about a year and half ago and that too about space.

Elon Musk's peace plan was -

Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is the will of the people. - Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). - Water supply to Crimea assured. - Ukraine remains neutral. This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then. Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.

What is Bremmer's claim?

Bremmer claimed two weeks ago that Musk told him, he (Musk) was in direct communication with Putin and that Putin has stated clearly what his redlines were. According to Bremmer's account, Putin told Musk that he was willing to negotiate but under the condition that the Crimean peninsula remains under Russia's control and Ukraine remains neutral. Putin also apparently told Musk that Russia will complete the annexation of Luhansk, Kherson, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia. Bremmer claims that Putin went ahead and even informed Musk that Russia would use nuclear weapons on Ukraine if Ukraine attacks Crimea. Bremmer's account ends with the claim that Musk told him (Bremmer) that everything needs to be done to avoid that outcome.

Elon Musk's response to Bremmer's claim

Sven Henrich, the founder of NorthmanTrader, quoted a Vice report which was based on Bremmer's claims and asked Musk if it was true. Musk said it was a lie and replied that he had only spoken to Putin once, 18 months ago (before the war), and the topic of the conversation was space. Something similar to Kremin's account.

"Elon musk told me he had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine. He also told me what the Kremlin's red lines were. I have been writing my weekly newsletter on geopolitics for 24 yrs. I write honestly without fear or favor and this week's update was no different. I have long admired musk as a unique and world-changing entrepreneur, which I have said publicly. He's not a geopolitics expert," Bremmer tweeted. Musk replied with a tweet stating, "nobody should trust Bremmer".