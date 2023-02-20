Kremlin Confirms Chinese Top Diplomat Wang Yi's Visit To Russia; 'Lots To Talk About'

The Kremlin has confirmed that China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is on a visit to Russia, after completing his European tour. As of now, it is not clear if Wang Yi will meet with the Russian President. "We don’t rule out a meeting between Mr Wang and the president (Putin). The agenda is clear and very extensive, so there is lots to talk about," said Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, as per a report from the Guardian. His statements suggest that a meeting between Putin and Wang Yi is quite possible. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has invited Chinese president Xi Jinping to Mosocow for a spring visit.

Wang Yi's visit comes on the heels of spike in tensions between the US and China, especially after the Chinese spy balloon incident. The relationship has been further complicated by the fact that US thinks Beijing is considering the option of supplying lethal aid to Russia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently remarked at the Munich Security Conference that Beijing was trying to supply lethal aid to Russia without being detected. China has denied Blinken's allegation. "It is the US, not China, that has been pouring weapons into the battlefield in Ukraine. The US is in no position to tell China what to do. China will never accept US finger-pointing or coercion on China-Russia relations," said China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin.

Zelenskyy cautions China against supplying arms to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cautioned China against supplying lethal aid to Russia. Whilst giving an interview to Die Welt, he said, "For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war. In fact, I would like it to be on our side. At the moment, however, I don’t think it’s possible". "But I do see an opportunity for China to make a pragmatic assessment of what is happening here. Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that," he added.

The crux of the issue is this - will China go ahead and support Russia by supplying them with lethal aid? Or will it limit its response to US to just rhetoric. Moscow will surely breathe a sigh of relief if Beijing decides to support Russia with lethal aid.