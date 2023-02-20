Kremlin Critic Navalny Asserts Russia's Defeat Is 'inevitable' After Biden's Ukraine Visit

Team of Alexei Navalny, the staunch critic of Kremlin leader, on Monday detailed a stark analysis of the war in view of US President Joe Biden's in-person visit to Kyiv, asserting that Russia's defeat in the ongoing offensive in Ukraine is "inevitable". In a statement published Monday on the official website of the anti-corruption firm—FKB, Navalny summarized 15 points pertaining to the ongoing Russia offensive.

Navalny calls for restoration of Ukraine's borders as per 1991 agreement & return Crimea

Navalny pushed for the restoration of the national administrative line and borders as enshrined in the 1991 agreement. In 1991, Ukraine was declared a new independent state that inherited the territory, and its boundaries were demarcated, separating it from the Ukrainian SSR. Navalny pressed for the return of Crimea to Ukraine which was annexed in 2014. The jailed opposition leader asserted that Russia's President Vladimir Putin must pay the war reparations to Ukraine for inflicting damage and widespread destruction on Kyiv's infrastructure, and wreaking heavy loss of lives with its so-called "special military operation."

“Let me re-emphasize that we will have to reimburse Ukraine for all the damage caused by Putin's aggression after the war,” Navalny said in the statement. “However, the restoration of normal economic relations with the civilized world and the return of economic growth will allow us to do so without interfering with the development of our country,” he added.

Russia's opposition asserted that "Russia is suffering a military defeat" in Ukraine, predicting the war outcome. "It was the realization of this fact that changed the rhetoric of the authorities from initial [victory] claims," said Navalny. Russia had initially claimed that 'Kyiv will fall in three days' and had later resorted to the hysterical threats of "using nuclear weapons" as Russian troops incurred heavy losses and lost occupied Ukrainian territories, retreating, according to jailed opposition leader. "The lives of tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have been senselessly ruined," the former claimed. "The final military defeat can be delayed at the cost of the lives of hundreds of thousands [of] additional reservists, but on the whole, it is inevitable," maintained Putin's political rival.

Navalny's analysis came shortly after Biden vowed in Kyiv that America would remain committed to Ukraine "as long as it takes." Russia's defence ministry, around the same time, declared another territorial victory, saying that its volunteer fighters of [PMC Wagner] had "fully liberated" the settlement of Paraskoviivka with the Russian armed forces.