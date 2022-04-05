The Kremlin on Tuesday slammed US President Joe Biden for his remark that Vladimir Putin should face war crimes charges. Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov termed Biden's comment as "unacceptable and unworthy" of a US President. Peskov also anticipated that the US is set to impose more sanctions on Russia, stating that "Americans are unlikely to give up their favourite practice." Biden had termed Russian President Putin as a "war criminal" after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha on Monday, April 4.

Amid the ongoing war, Ukraine has accused Russian forces of killing a number of civilians in Bucha. Zelenskyy referred to Russia's actions as "genocide" and urged the West to impose further sanctions against Moscow. Ukraine's prosecutor-general, Iryna Venediktova claimed that the bodies of 410 civilians have been evacuated from cities across the Kyiv region that were recently retaken from Russian forces. "What's happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone sees it. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to gather all the detail, so this can be an actual -- have a war crimes trial," Biden remarked, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

On Monday, April 4, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also stated that the European Union would deploy investigators to Ukraine to assist the local prosecutor general in documenting war crimes. Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also slammed US leaders over President Biden's characterization of Putin as a "war criminal." Lavrov said at a press conference that US leaders 'did not have a clear conscience' in calling Putin a "war criminal" for the Ukraine conflict.

Russia refutes accusations related to Bucha massacre

It should be mentioned here that Russia has denied all accusations related to the slayings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and termed the situation as a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow. Foreign Minister Lavrov further clarified that the Russian troops had completely exited Bucha city on March 30. He went on to add that Moscow sees the situation in Bucha as a provocation that threatens international peace and security.

Image: AP