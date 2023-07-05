Kremlin Denies Xi Jinping Warned Putin Against Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

The Kremlin has refuted a report claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping personally cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, dismissed the report during a press conference on Wednesday, stating that he could not confirm its veracity. Peskov emphasized that official statements issued by both countries at the time of Xi's visit to Moscow in March contained the accurate account of their discussions, dismissing all other reports as "fiction."

Xi's unwavering support for his "dear friend" Putin throughout the conflict in Ukraine has been well-known, with Beijing providing assistance to Russia's sanctions-affected economy. However, according to a report from Guardian, China has consistently expressed its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, with Xi himself urging the international community to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia during a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in November.

Xi warned Putin?

According to the Financial Times, Xi delivered the alleged warning to Putin during his first foreign trip following his re-election as president, indicating China's concerns about a potential escalation in the Ukrainian conflict. While Beijing proposed a 12-point peace plan calling for all parties to avoid nuclear escalation, it notably did not suggest Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine.

Critics among Kyiv's western allies have expressed skepticism about China due to Xi's close partnership with Putin, known for its "no limits" approach. While Xi has refrained from explicitly endorsing Russia's invasion, he has refrained from condemning it and echoed some of Russia's justifications for the war, blaming the West for exacerbating the conflict through arms supply to Ukraine.

In recent months, Putin has occasionally hinted at the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, emphasizing that Moscow would employ "all available means" to protect Russia and its people. Notably, several analysts associated with the Kremlin have even advocated for a pre-emptive nuclear strike on Europe.

As tensions in Ukraine continue to escalate, the reported exchange between Xi and Putin underscores the complexity of the international dynamics surrounding the conflict. While the Kremlin denies the specific warning, it highlights the sensitive nature of nuclear discussions and the strategic considerations being made by major world powers in response to the crisis in Ukraine.