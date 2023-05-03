In the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, there has been a gap of 16 minutes assessed between the two UAVs that have struck the Russian President Valdimir Putin's official residence, TVC reported. Notably, Russia has claimed that Kyiv attempted to assassinate Putin when it flew two drones toward the Kremlin last night. However, according to Russian officials, Putin was not present inside the premises of the building during the time of the attack.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has denied any involvement and accused Moscow of a "trick," reported CNN. It is to be noted that Zelenskyy is currently in Finland for a meeting with Finnish and other Nordic counterparts, at the time of the attack on the Russian president. Finland, which shares a border with Russia, became NATO's 31st member in April.

16 minutes gap between the two UAVs strike on Kremlin

The first drone was spotted over the Kremlin at 2:27 am (Local time). Drone 1 exploded over the Senate Palace, after which a fire broke out on its roof, reported TVC news report. The impact of the second drone was recorded at 2:43 am. The fragments of the second drone fell on the territory of the Kremlin, as per media reports. The videos of the attack have been circulating on the social media platform.

According to Russian media, two unidentified drones were targeted at the Kremlin last night.



"As a result of their fall and scattering of fragments, there were no victims and material damage. President of Russia was not injured as a result of Ukrainian attack" - Putin's office… pic.twitter.com/w7Bv1jQzYk — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 3, 2023

I am not sure I understand all these takes - including that from respected experts - about a false flag operation. The drone attack on Kremlin, the accompanying images is a massive public humiliation for Putin and Russian army.



I understand the logic of the false flag argument,… pic.twitter.com/mltLioymYs — Konstantin Sonin (@k_sonin) May 3, 2023

Putin unharmed after the attack on Kremlin

The presidential press service, on Wednesday, confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been harmed and has continued to work as usual after the two drones attacked the Kremlin, reported TASS news agency. "The Russian president was not harmed as a result of the terrorist attack. His schedule has not changed and continues as usual," read the statement by the press service. As a result of timely actions taken by military and special services using electronic warfare systems, the drones were disabled. "Their fall and the fragments scattered around on the territory of the Kremlin caused no casualties or material damage," they added, as per Russian Press Service.