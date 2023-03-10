The Kremlin has expressed concerns over the possibility of "provocations" in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two regions in Georgia that are backed by Russia. The statement follows a series of protests in Georgia against a proposed "foreign agents" bill. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow is closely monitoring the situation and views it with apprehension, the Guardian reported.

The breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia have long been sources of tension and conflict in the Caucasus region, particularly between Georgia and Russia. The two regions are located in the northwestern part of Georgia, with South Ossetia bordering Russia to the north and Abkhazia bordering the Black Sea to the west. The conflict between Georgia and the two regions dates back to the collapse of the Soviet Union, when both regions declared independence from Georgia.

Georgia has long contested the legitimacy of this declaration, leading to ongoing tensions and violence.

Why did Russia intervene in 2008?

In 2008, the conflict between Georgia and Russia reached a boiling point when Georgia attempted to regain control of South Ossetia by force. In response, Russia launched a military intervention and recognized the independence of both South Ossetia and Abkhazia. This move was widely condemned by the international community, with only a handful of countries recognising the independence of the two regions.

Since then, the situation in South Ossetia and Abkhazia has remained tense. Both regions rely heavily on Russian support, with Moscow providing military, economic, and political aid. The presence of Russian troops in the regions has also been a source of ongoing tension, with Georgia accusing Russia of illegally occupying its territory.

The recent protests in Georgia over the proposed "foreign agents" bill have added a new layer of complexity to the situation. The bill would require non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that receive foreign funding to register as "foreign agents", a move that many believe would restrict civil society and limit the freedom of expression. The Kremlin's statement expressing concerns over "provocations" in South Ossetia and Abkhazia may be seen as a warning to Georgia against taking any aggressive action against the two regions, particularly given their close ties to Russia.