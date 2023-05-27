Kremlin Is UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site, Yet No One Condemned Kyiv Drone Attack: Russia

The Ukrainian attack on Kremlin with drones on May 3 took place without coordination with Western handlers, but the West has refrained from condemning the attack, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. He made the statement during an interview with the TASS News agency. This comes after US officials heard Ukrainian officials blame one another for the drone strike on the Kremlin earlier this month. This led to the US assessment that a Ukrainian group may have been responsible, sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

While talking about the attack that took place on May 3, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said, "On May 3, we witnessed yet another terrorist attack perpetrated by the Kyiv regime. In fact, this was an attempt on the life of the Russian president. Additionally, the Moscow Kremlin is a UNESCO cultural heritage site."

Further, he added, "By its actions, the Kyiv regime yet again showed that any international, legal, human or moral norms mean nothing to it. As we understand, these steps by the Kyiv regime had not been coordinated with its Western sponsors who were afraid of a conflict’s potential escalation."

Russia blames the West for not condemning drone attack

Galuzin also noted that none of "them" have publicly condemned this terror attack and "relevant international organisations kept their silence as well", reported TASS news agency.

He also asserted that China, which has been trying to bring back Ukraine to the negotiating table, has condemned the terror attack on the Kremlin by Zelenskyy's Ukraine. There have been instances in which many of them restrain from publically speaking against the "Western approaches but in informal contacts they let us know that they were shocked by this crime committed by the Kyiv regime and its reckless and dangerous behaviour," Galuzin told during the interview.

Meanwhile, on May 25 some military and intelligence officials from Ukraine speculate that the operation was carried out by Ukrainian special operations personnel as per the intercepted communications. US officials have considered the likelihood that a Ukrainian group has planned the May 3 incident in light of the chatter and others have analysed contacts of Russian officials who have blamed Ukraine for the attack and inquired as to how it occurred.

According to officials, the US has not been able to determine who was to blame and can only say with a low degree of confidence that a Ukrainian group may have been behind the event. Further, US officials have viewed key Ukrainian government officials, such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as unlikely to have either ordered or known about the attack in advance.