Kremlin May Have Agreed To Surrender Of Azovstal Defenders For Mariupol Takeover: ISW

After months of a brutal standoff in Mariupol's Azovstal area, Russia finally agreed to Ukraine's appeal of evacuating defenders from the steel plant. Mariupol fighters trapped inside the steelworks under dire conditions were likely to surrender after Kyiv negotiated evacuation measures with the Kremlin, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report. However, in assessing the developments, the experts believed that Russia might have agreed to the "conditional surrender" in order to avoid further delay in taking over the strategic port city of Mariupol.

Note: The Kremlin may have agreed to a conditional surrender of the Azovstal defenders to hasten its ability to declare full control of #Mariupol. It may also be seeking to deflect criticism of the failed Siverskyi Donets River crossings and the overall slow pace of the invasion. https://t.co/zV30jkYi5J — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) May 18, 2022

The ISW report added that Russian authorities also could have agreed to such a deal to secure a victory and deflect criticism on social media over their troops' failed river crossings and the overall slow pace of the invasion. The decision could entail a potential prisoners' swap that was proposed by Kyiv earlier last week. However, ISW predicted that Russia might refuse to exchange the Mariupol defenders as some Russian State Duma members are petitioning to pass laws that would prohibit prisoner exchanges for individuals accused of "Nazism".

"Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin claimed that the Mariupol defenders must be charged with war crimes and cannot be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. The Kremlin may ignore the Russian State Duma’s concerns or use them to sabotage negotiations with Ukraine," the ISW report said.

Russian forces continue to make 'limited advances' in Donbass: ISW

Russian forces continued to make limited advances in Donbas, primarily focused on setting conditions for the Battle of Severodonetsk, ISW said. Further, the invading troops have also intensified artillery fire on Ukrainian border settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy Oblast over the past few weeks. The Ukrainian Northern Operational Command reported that Russian forces shelled the border between Sumy Oblast and Russia over 70 times on May 17. Sumy Oblast Administration Head Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said that Russian saboteurs "unsuccessfully attempted" to break through the Ukrainian border on May 17.

(Image: AP)