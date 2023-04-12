Kremlin Responds To Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s Complaint About President Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday responded to Elon Musk's remarks, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin has never labelled the Twitter and Tesla CEO as a “war criminal”. Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist”, had previously stated that he would not restrict the account of former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev after he wrote the controversial post, saying that Ukraine would disappear “because nobody needs it”.

Medvedev underscored reasons why Europe, the US, Africa, Latin America, Asia, Russia and its own Ukrainian citizens “don’t need" Kyiv. Medvedev's tweet caused a furore, and many on Twitter urged Musk to take it down. Tesla CEO, in turn, responded by saying that “all news is to some degree propaganda. Let people decide for themselves".

A Twitter user—Anonymous Operations—questioned the Twitter boss “how is a terrorist state [Russia] verified”, adding, “Is this a violation of TOS calling for the genocide of Ukraine.” Musk justified that he may not be a pro-Russian as Russia's Vladimir Putin had previously called him a "war criminal," adding that Putin is "not exactly my best friend".

To @elonmusk



1. Is this a violation of TOS calling for genocide of #Ukraine

2. How is a terrorist state verified

3. Why did you allow #Russian leaders back on the platform lifting #Twitters regulations against #Putin and #Russian officials

4. Why are you not abiding by sanctions pic.twitter.com/3pIyNBtjWp — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsUnited) April 9, 2023

Musk received 'fake information': Peskov

On Tuesday, Peskov clarified that Russia's president did not refer to SpaceX boss as a war criminal. “Apparently, Musk received somewhat incorrect, or to be more precise, fake information. It looks like another hoax. Putin has never said that,” Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian state-affiliated agencies. Peskov also commented on whether Russia would unblock Twitter after Musk decided to lift certain restrictions on the Russian officials' Twitter handles.

“To get an answer to this question, you need to contact the relevant department – Roskomnadzor. It’s upon them to decide whether all requirements are met. In the meantime, there is a large number of materials that do not meet the requirements,” Peskov said. Russia banned Twitter last spring after its media regulator, Roskomnadzor, accused the social media platform of discrediting Russian armed forces and spreading misinformation about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.