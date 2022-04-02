Kremlin Says Dialogue On Russia's Relations With Europe 'will Not Happen In Near Future'

Russia’s presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Saturday said that a dialogue with European Union will not happen anytime soon as the region continues to lead coordinated efforts against Russia with the United States. “It is not a short-term perspective,” Peskov said, according to excerpts of his statement published by interviewer Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel. Russia’s spokesperson asked the Europeans to “sober up from American bourbon.”

“When the Europeans get a little sober from American bourbon, when they still think that we ourselves should take care of the fate of our continent, Europe, even Eurasia, then the time will come to re-evaluate our relations and enter into a state of dialogue,” Peskov said at an interview in Moscow. The Russian spokesperson had also earlier said that no terms for a ceasefire between the two countries have been discussed during the peace talks brokered by Turkey in Istanbul. He also alleged that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have not yielded any significant progress.

Russia blames Kyiv for stalling truce

Peskov appeared to blame Kyiv for stalling the truce by putting forth Western-influenced “unacceptable proposals.” His remarks came after President Zelesnkyy asserted that he will not surrender his territory to Russia’s authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin. Peskov reiterated that Moscow was ready to stop the war and was more willing than Ukrainian representatives to reach a peaceful agreement. The US also recently claimed that Russia’s leader Putin has been misinformed by his advisors in launching an armed offensive against the sovereign territory of Ukraine. Kremlin, however, expressed "regret" and "concern" over the report, as it stressed that the US has no clue or an understanding about what was going on in Moscow.

Peskov told reporters that "neither the US State Department nor the Pentagon possesses the real information about what is happening in the Kremlin.” "It is not just regrettable, it elicits concern because this complete lack of understanding leads to erroneous decisions, reckless decisions that could have very bad consequences," Peskov said. He also stated that Ukraine's application to join the EU "lies on a different plane," as the EU is not a military-political bloc. "Kyiv's potential accession to the European Union is not a military-political bloc, so this topic is not in line with strategic security issues," he said during a press conference in Moscow.