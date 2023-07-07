Kremlin Says It Will Closely Follow Zelenskyy-Erdogan Talks; 'It Is Important To Us..'

Kremlin on Friday, July 7, said in a statement that it will 'closely follow' Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey, and his meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Describing the talks between Zelenskyy and Erdogan scheduled in Istanbul as 'important', Kremlin said that they will very closely follow the results of these talks. Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters at the state press conference that it will be significant for Russia to find out what was discussed between the two leaders. "It's important to us," said Peskov, adding that Moscow 'cherishes' bilateral partnership with Ankara, and appreciates President Erdogan's mediation efforts.

"We will very closely follow the results of these talks, it will be interesting for us to find out what was discussed. It's important," Russia's President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters. "It will be interesting for us to find out what was discussed. It's important," he added.

Turkey, a NATO member, has retained good relations with Russia: Peskov

Turkish President Erdogan has been involved in 'great mediation efforts' between Russia and Ukraine, and has attempted to address the challenges pertaining to both countries during the difficult period of the conflict, Peskov stressed. Turkey, as Russia's ally, has resorted to ending various problems 'within the framework of the Ukrainian conflict and has played a mediating role,' he added. At no point did Moscow 'exclude' the prospect of talks between President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan, the Kremlin's spokesperson stressed, adding that Turkey, despite being a NATO member, has retained good relations with Russia.

Peskov reiterated that Turkey with the mediation of the United Nations brokered the crucial Black Sea grain initiative last year. The trilateral deal with the help of security guarantees by Ankara ensured the safe passage of vessels laden with grains bound for the international market via the key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. The initiative was aimed at preventing global hunger and stabilising the spiralling food prices worldwide due to the war.

According to the Turkish state broadcaster, TRT, Zelenskyy and Erdogan will hold a joint presser in Istanbul after their scheduled one-to-one and delegation-level talks about the Ukrainian counteroffensive and military assistance. The two counterparts will also discuss the Black Sea grain deal which is slated to expire on July 17. It remains unclear if Zelenskyy will seek Erdogan's support for Ukraine's membership bid to NATO as his crucial visit comes just a week before NATO’s annual summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12.

