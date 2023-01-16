Kremlin Says No Conflict Exists Between Wagner Group And Russian Defence Ministry

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that no conflict exists between the Wagner group and the Russian Defence Ministry. Speaking with reporters, Dmitry Peskov said, "Basically this conflict exists in the information space. The country should know, it knows its heroes, and it knows the heroes who serve in our armed forces, and show these actions of heroism, and knows the heroes from the Wagner group: both will forever be in our memory," as per a report from Sputnik news. He asserted that news of such a conflict between the two is a result of misinformation.

The Kremlin spokesperson added that the tanks that are being sent to Ukriane "will burn". “They are using [Ukraine] as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian goals," he said, as per a report from The Guardian. “These tanks are burning and will burn just like the rest,” he added.

A look at the Wagner Group and Russian state

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a think tank based in the US, released a report on the relationship between the Russian state and the Wagner group in September 2020. The report argued that the Wagner group is closely enmeshed with the Russian state.

The Wagner Group, a private military company, emerged after the Slavonic Corps was dissolved. Despite being referred to as a private company associated with Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, the organization has close ties to the Russian government, according to the CSIS report. Notably, the Wagner Group is not officially registered in Russia or any other location, making it a de jure non-existent entity. The Russian government not only allows but also actively supports the actions of the Wagner Group, in line with the principle of ambiguity.

The company's main base of operations is in Molkino, Russia. According to an investigative report published in the Russian journal Znak in March 2018, the Molkino facility is jointly operated by the Wagner Group and the 10th Separate Special Purpose Brigade of Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU. The base is guarded by GRU soldiers and features separate facilities for both the GRU and the Wagner Group, with the GRU facility located on one side of the road and the Wagner barracks on the other. It is highly unusual for any private company to share a base with an elite special operations military unit, and it is particularly odd that GRU personnel are guarding the entrance to the barracks of a PMC. The fact that the Molkino base operates in this way suggests that the relationship between the Wagner Group and the Russian state is indeed cordial and they are not necessarily competing with each other but collaborating with each other, to attain their goals.