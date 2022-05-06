Amidst the ruthless war in Eastern Europe, which entered its day 72nd on Friday, the Russian Federation stated that the 'Victory Day Parade' on May 9 cannot be held this year in Mariupol. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov outlined that "the time will come and there will be a wide celebration," RIA Novosti news agency reported. This comes a couple of days after Kyiv claimed that a representative from Russia's presidential administration has arrived in the southern port city to oversee the preparations of the 'Victory Day Parade.'

"Mariupol will become the centre of the celebration. Debris, bodies, and unexploded ordnance are being removed from the city's central streets," Ukraine’s military intelligence had said in a Telegram message on May 4. Kremlin spokesperson Peskov stated that there will certainly be Russians there in Mariupol on May 9 but, the presence of any official delegation is not confirmed. "It has already been said that this year, of course, it is impossible for obvious reasons. But the time will come, and there will be a wide celebration," Peskov added.

Russia to hold 'Victory Day Parade' in Moscow's Red Square

Every year on May 9, Russians commemorate the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II with military parades and public events. The 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War will be commemorated with a Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9. The military display on Red Square will include 77 fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft to represent the number of years since the end of the Great Patriotic War, TASS reported.

Kyiv not to hold 'Victory Day' celebrations on May 9

Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Council also said in a Telegram message that the 'Victory Day' on May 9 will not be celebrated in the city owing to the current martial law. "The city will not hold festive events on May 9. And during martial law, mass gatherings are prohibited," the City Council said, adding that patrolling will be intensified in Kyiv on May 9, RIA Novosti reported. The Kyiv City Council, however, stated that people will be allowed to lay flowers commemorating the day.

Image: AP