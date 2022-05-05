Kremlin Says West Providing Intelligence To Ukraine Will Not Impact Russia's Goals

The Kremlin stated on May 5 that the US, UK, and other NATO countries were "constantly" feeding intelligence to Ukraine, but that this would not prevent Russia from attaining its military goals in the country. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, was responding to a New York Times claim that the US provided intelligence that assisted Ukrainian forces in killing a dozen Russian generals.

During a press conference, Peskov stated, "Our military is well aware that the United States, Britain and NATO as a whole are constantly transmitting intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian armed forces."

This, he said, together with the provision of Western weapons "do not contribute to the quick completion of the (Russian) operation, but at the same time are not capable of hindering the achievement of the goals set."

When asked what steps Russia might take in response, he stated that the Russian military is doing whatever is necessary in this situation. Russia has accused the West of arming Ukraine in order to wage a proxy war against it.

The US provided Ukrainian forces with intelligence that assisted them in the assassination of Russian generals, the New York Times report claimed. According to the report on Wednesday, May 4, the Pentagon provided sensitive intelligence that included information about Russian troop movements, operating locations, and military headquarters, which assisted Ukrainian forces in thwarting Moscow's invasion efforts. According to the newspaper, US intelligence assisted Ukrainian forces in carrying out artillery strikes that killed Russian officers.

Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its 71st day, with crippling damage to Ukraine's civilian life and infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military announced that its troops had made gains on the southern border of Kherson and Mykolaiv, as well as repelling repeated Russian attacks in the east. The General Staff said in its daily morning bulletin that the Russians had lost control of many settlements on the border of the Mykolayiv and Kherson districts.

Ukrainian forces also repelled 11 strikes in the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, according to the bulletin. Fighting for the Azovstal complex in Mariupol has resumed, according to the General Staff. According to allegations in the media, Russia is aiming to disrupt the flow of Western weaponry into Ukraine by attacking train terminals and other supply-line targets across the country.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)