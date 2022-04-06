Kremlin Spokesman Says Russia Has No Reason To Fail On Its Obligations To Pay Foreign Debt

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, on Wednesday, asserted that there are no grounds for Russia to fail on its obligations to pay foreign debt. He claimed that Russia has all the resources it requires to service its debt, and there are no compelling reasons for it to default on the same.

"The significant amounts of our reserves have been blocked in foreign countries. Therefore, if this blocking continues, and money transfers related to servicing the debt are also blocked, the debt obligations may be paid in rubles. If it is impossible, then, well, in theory, some kind of default situation may certainly be organized, but it would be a purely artificial default situation," Peskov said, TASS news agency reported.

When asked about the fact that the Russian Finance Ministry was required to fulfil its obligations on Eurobonds totalling $649.2 million rubles for the first time, Peskov advised that specifics be sought from the Central Bank and the administration. According to the Finance Ministry, the previous commitments on sovereign Eurobonds Russia-2022 and Russia-2042 to foreign holders for $649.2 million were fulfilled in rubles for the first time on April 6. The minister further stated that this was owing to the foreign agent bank's refusal to execute the order in foreign currency.

Kremlin asks US to share information on Biolabs in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Peskov also demanded that the United States should share comprehensive information on Biolabs in Ukraine. "Of course, we feel that the US should share detailed information about these laboratories. We are talking about it more often, almost every day," he added. It is pertinent to note that Moscow has been raising the issue for quite some time after data from Biolabs near Russian borders was disclosed.

UNGA to vote on Russia's removal from UNHRC on April 7

It is worth mentioning here that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is set to vote on Russia's removal from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on April 7. This comes in response to claims that Russian forces killed several civilians in Ukraine's Bucha city. During his address to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, Ukraine President Zelenskyy chastised the United Nations, stating that the international body can be "simply closed" if it fails to bring justice.

Image: AP