The exclusion of Russia from the format of the Group of Twenty (G20) would be "not fatal" for the Russian Federation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, downplaying his country's exclusion at the key summit, according to TASS. "As for the G20 format, it is important. But, on the other hand, in the current conditions, when most of the participants in this format are actually in a state of economic war with us, on their initiative, nothing fatal will happen,” said Peskov as speculations arose that Russia will not be invited at G20. “But in any case, Russia is still guided by the opinion of other participants in this format and will be ready, if possible, to take part in it," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been planning to attend the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia later this year, but speculations emerged that Washington has been garnering the support of other leaders to bar him from attending the November meeting due to his fierce invasion of Ukraine.

Biden supports banning Russia from G20

At a press conference on Thursday, Biden said that he supports banning Russia from the G20, an informal grouping of the world’s largest developed and developing economies. But the President of the US noted that Russia's exclusion "depends on the [other] G20" members. The G8 had excluded Russia from the summit in 2014 after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea. Even at the time, Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had dismissed the importance of attending the G8, as he told reporters in Kremlin that the members "do not give out any membership cards and, by its definition, cannot remove anyone.”

The removal of Moscow from G8 was initiated by Australia in 2014, the host country. As Washington plans to dismiss Russia from the grouping, Poland supported the move, stating that Biden must eject Russia from the G20 and instead must hand over the seat to Warsaw. Just a day earlier, on Wednesday, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobieva, said that Putin would attend the summit and hold discussions about the "economic problems.” China, meanwhile, asserted that Russia is an “important member” of the G20 and cannot be removed.

“No member has the right to remove another country as a member,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a news briefing. China has been appealing to Indonesia's strike-off from Ukraine from the G20's agenda. However, the final call will be made by the current president of the G20 and host of this year's G20 that will be held in Bali in October.