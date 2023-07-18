Kremlin Warns Of Risks For Parties Considering Continuation Of Grain Deal Without Russia

In a response to Ukraine's proposal to Turkiye regarding the extension of the 'grain deal' without Russia's participation, the Kremlin has issued a warning of potential risks. Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasized on the need to consider associated risks if any formalisation is pursued without Russia's involvement. Peskov highlighted the proximity of the region to the ongoing hostilities and stressed the importance of adequate security guarantees to mitigate potential risks.

Regarding the statement made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who criticised Russia's decision to exit the grain deal as irresponsible, Peskov refrained from placing blame on UN Secretary-General Guterres, as per a report from European Pravda. He expressed gratitude for Guterres' role in reaching the agreement and attempting to persuade European countries to fulfill their commitments. However, Peskov criticized the European countries for their position, labeling it as irresponsible. Peskov further noted that President Putin currently has no plans to engage in discussions with Turkish President Erdoğan specifically regarding the grain deal.

Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain deal on Monday

Earlier this week, Ukraine proposed to Türkiye and the UN to continue the operation of the "grain corridor" within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, even without Russia's participation. Russia officially withdrew from the agreements on Monday, leading to discussions on potential alternative arrangements.

In addition, it was reported that the EU had considered concessions for a Russian bank to facilitate the grain deal. This involved the possibility of establishing a subsidiary of the sanctioned Russian Rosselkhozbank (Agricultural Bank) to restore its connection with SWIFT, a global financial messaging system.

As discussions surrounding the future of the grain deal unfold, the involvement of key stakeholders, including Ukraine, Turkiye, and the UN, will be crucial in finding a viable solution that addresses the concerns raised by Russia's withdrawal. The region's geopolitical complexities and the need for adequate security measures will play a significant role in determining the outcome of these negotiations.