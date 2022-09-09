Kremlin Warns Russia's Response To Visa Restrictions On Diplomats Will Be 'mirror-like'

Russia's response to restrictions imposed against its diplomats and participants in international events "will be mirror-like," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. The Kremlin spokesperson called the visa restrictions against Russian diplomats and participants in international events "inadequate behaviour," Sputnik reported. Peskov said that Russia's response to these measures will be "more mirror-like," according to the principle of reciprocity.

Dmitry Peskov said, "If we are talking about completely inadequate behaviour towards our diplomats, towards participants in certain international events, then our answers will be more mirror-like, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, which is the cornerstone of diplomatic relations."

In response to Baltic nations' decision to ban entry of Russians, Peskov stated that these nations have taken an extreme stance. He further stated that Russia will respond to these nations in a way that does not harm its own interests. His statement comes after Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that Baltic states and Poland will ban the entry of Russian citizens carrying Schengen visas, even if the visa had been issued by other EU countries.

Reinsalu announced that the decision will take effect on September 19 and will be applicable to Russians who possess visas issued by Estonia and other EU nations. He stated that the restrictions will apply to Russian tourists and not affect people visiting family members or humanitarian reasons, RT reported.

The decision of Baltic nations and Poland comes after the EU Commission proposed to suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Moscow, which makes travelling to the bloc more expensive and difficult for Russian citizens. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had welcomed the proposal of European Commission to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia.

Estonia🇪🇪 will close its borders on the 19th of Sept. to Russian citizens.

It is an important security question for 🇪🇪 and #Schengen area.

Also, it has a moral importance – there’s no place in🇪🇪 and in Europe for those who are justifying Russia’s genocidal war against 🇺🇦. — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) September 8, 2022

Putin opposes 'tit-for-tat' approach for visa restrictions

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier said that Moscow will not impose any visa restrictions on foreign nationals in retaliation for measures introduced by the EU. In his address at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, Putin stated that Russia will not impose visa restrictions on foreign citizens and added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will "probably get angry" with him as the Foreign Ministry follows a "tit-for-tat way," RT reported. He underscored that Russia will be "happy" with the visit of foreign citizens including businesspeople and students. Putin asserted that they should allow foreign nationals to work in Russia.

Image: AP