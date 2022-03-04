As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to devastate cities, advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Mykhaylo Podolyak, has called on western powers to close the skies over Ukraine and take responsibility for ending the war.

Podolak made his remark on Friday, March 4, after Russian military forces occupied the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) after bombarding the area, resulting in a fire breakout on the ZNPP site, posing a serious threat to the European continent. He also highlighted key issues, including the need for an immediate ceasefire, armistice, and humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from destroyed or constantly shelled villages and cities.

Taking to Twitter, Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote, "The logic of this war is the build-up of missiles and airstrikes on civilian infrastructure, large cities, and civilians. Only a closed sky will abruptly stop the escalation. It's time for Western partners to take responsibility for ending the war."

Sharing footage of a missile attack launched by Russia, Podolyak said, "Zaporizhzhia NPP is under fire! Entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe. The Russians must stop the fire!"

Логика этой войны – наращивание ракетных и авиационных ударов по гражданской инфраструктуре, крупным городам и мирному населению. Только закрытое небо резко остановит эскалацию. Пора западным партнёрам взять и на себя ответственность за окончание войны.#EP #CNN #BBC — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 4, 2022

Earlier, he said that the second round of talks between Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus was over. "Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have the results it needs yet. There are decisions only on the organisation of humanitarian corridors. "

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy holds talks with Japanese PM

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the 9th day, the situation in Ukraine is continuously worsening. Slowly, Russian armies are capturing different parts of the war-hit country, and Ukraine, on the other hand, is asking for help from the West.

Reports have emerged that claim a total of 47 people have died due to the Russian airstrikes on Chernihiv. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida about Russia's nuclear terrorism at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; both the countries agreed on the gravity of threats to global security.

(Image: @Podolyakm/Twitter)